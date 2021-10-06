Wife's heartfelt message as missing husband found safe after Derbyshire search

The man, named only as Rik, was reported missing on Sunday after last being seen in Rother Valley Country Park, near Killamarsh.

Rik, who had links with Edale, was found safe and well nearby in Beighton on Tuesday.

His wife Linda has passed on the following message to the police, services and members of the public involved in the search for her husband.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rik and Linda have been reunited. Image: South Yorkshire Police.

“Thank you all so much, your support and love has helped me through this horrible time and it is wonderful that Rik has been found safe and well,” she said.

"We are currently at the hospital but have just been discharged to go home.

“You have all been amazing and please accept my heartfelt thanks.

“I have been overwhelmed by everybody’s kindness.