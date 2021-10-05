Former Chesterfield club sold for development despite flooding fears

Councillor Mick Bagshaw said the former BRSA Club, on Station Road, Hollingwood, has now been sold for development – but he is still trying to secure some sort of community benefit for the site.

In recent years the club site had become a magnet for anti-social behaviour as attempts to bring it back into use were delayed by red tape.

Coun Bagshaw says nearby residents are also concerned about flooding if new homes end up being built on the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photos of flooding at the BRSA Club site in Hollingwood, Chesterfield, have emerged.

Pictures sent to Coun Bagshaw by householders show how water formed a pool across Station Road following storms this summer.

Coun Bagshaw, who represents Hollingwood on Chesterfield Borough Council and Staveley Town Council, said: “The club has been sold and myself and Councillor Paul Mann have requested a meeting with the new owners.

"We are still trying to secure some form of community benefit for the site. Surely any new housing development would suffer from flooding given recent pictures sent to me.

Coun Mick Bagshaw at the vandalised former BRSA Club in Hollingwood.

"Now all the club’s doors are kicked in make easier access to what is a very unsafe building. This is all owing to the time it's taken for any sort of decision to be taken.

"It would be good to see who is liable in the event of injury or death because of the lack of action securing it after so many requests.

“It's really heartbreaking they let it get in such a poor state. If they acted, this site could have had a fantastic potential.”

The club’s sale, by Lincoln-based estate agent Lambert Smith Hampton, appeared on the Right Move website this summer.

The 386,377 sq. ft site is described as including ‘a bar area, function room, home and away changing facilities, showers, WCs and kitchen’.

Externally the site has two surfaced car parks, the advert states.

Incidents at the club in recent years include vandalism, drug-taking and trespassers getting onto the roof of the club building.

Last year, Travellers also pitched up at the club site and ‘left it in a right mess, including leaving human excrement’, according to councillors.