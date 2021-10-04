Road closed near Chesterfield after police car crashes outside takeaway

Derbyshire police said the officer driving the vehicle suffered minor injuries after the collision outside Pizza Uno, on Lowgates, Staveley, on Sunday.

A force spokesperson said today: “A police car collided with a lamppost at about 5.40pm on October 3 in Lowgates.

"The officer driving suffered minor injuries.

The scene after a Derbyshire police vehicle crashed into a lamppost near Chesterfield. Image: Tiffany Leah.

“The road was closed while the lamppost was made safe,” she added.

Staveley resident Tiffany Leah took this picture of the scene and the damage to the front of the vehicle shortly after the collision and has kindly allowed us to use it.

She posted on Facebook: “Nobody got hurt, they were chasing a car that was speeding.”

Jules Darby said she hoped no police officers or residents had been injured during the incident.