Chesterfield fire crews rush to house blaze

Crews attended the kitchen blaze in Heath, near Chesterfield, at just before 1pm but found the fire was out on arrival.

They carried out an inspection on the property, according to details released by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The service tweeted: “12.53pm Crews from Clay Cross, Chesterfield and Staveley attended a kitchen fire in Heath. Fire was out on arrival. Crews carried out inspection only.”