Revellers having fun at the first Aquarius reunion in 2014.

Who do you recognise on these 21 photos of the first Aquarius reunion in Chesterfield in 2014?

Revellers will revisit the golden days of Chesterfield’s Aquarius nightclub at a fourth reunion.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 25th April 2022, 12:29 pm

Dancers and drinkers will celebrate all that was great about the club that stood on Sheffield Road for a quarter of a century, attracted the stars and pulled in coachloads of punters from miles around.

The reunion will be held at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on May 14, 2022. To buy tickets, priced £9.90, go to bit.ly/Aquarius70s-80sChesterfieldMay2022

This evening will also celebrate the award of £70,000 to a project to conserve and restore hundreds of photos taken at the Aquarius by former in-house photographer David Miller.

The funding was secured by Dirty Stop Outs Ltd on the back of a successful publication about the Aquarius.

Neil Anderson, founder of the Dirty Stop Outs books, has organised four Aquarius reunion events. He ran the first eight years ago to launch his Dirty Stop Outs Guide to 1970s Chesterfield book.

Here are 24 more photos from that debut reunion in 2014/

READ THIS: See who you can spot in 30 photos of revellers at 90s reunion in Chesterfield

1. High spirits

Two friends make the most of the Aquarius reunion.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Boys' reunion

Neil Anderson, founder of the Aquarius reunion, pictured centre, with two of the revellers.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

3. Girl power

Friends having a drink and a laugh.

Photo: Submitted/Pininterest

Photo Sales

4. Ladies in red

Friends go cheek to cheek on the dance floor.

Photo: Submitted/Pininterest

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldDavid MillerDancers
Next Page
Page 1 of 6