Look at 24 more photos of revellers in Chesterfield reuniting over love of 90s music

Cue the music for revellers at '90s Reunion in Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Good Friday.

Chesterfield’s love affair with music of the 90s shows no sign of fading away.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 22nd April 2022, 1:13 pm

Fans took to the dancefloor at Real Time Live for a ‘90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular.

Here are a few more photos of revellers having fun on the big night.

If you missed it, don’t despair….another ‘90s Reunion will be held at Real Time Live on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

1. Great moves!

The photographer captured revellers off-guard on a corner of the dancefloor.

Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography

2. Hi there!

A reveller recognises a face in the crowd.

Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography

3. Strike a pose!

Friends model for the photographer at the '90s Reunion.

Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography

4. Happy night

Revellers mingle at the '90s Reunion.

Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography

