See who you can spot in 30 photos of revellers at 90s reunion in Chesterfield

Real Time Live turned back time to host the ‘90s Reunion Good Friday Spectacular, celebrating an era defined by nightspots like the Bradbury Club and Xanadu.

The event was inspired by the success of the Dirty Stop Out’s Guide to 1990s Chesterfield book that was published in 2019.

Author Neil Anderson who helped organise the event said: "We were overwhelmed by the interest in the event once again. The ‘90s generation definitely know how to party.”

And the good news is that revellers can do it all over again as the event is set to return on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Undefined: readMore

1. Great night 90's Reunion, Chesterfield, United Kingdom, 15th April 2022. Photo by Glenn Ashley Photography Photo: Glenn Ashley Photo Sales

2. Nostalgic night Revellers on the '90s beat. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography Photo Sales

3. Glow girls! Pals in matching neon necklaces pose for the photographer. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography Photo Sales

4. Hey man! Check out this cool-looking couple. Photo: Glenn Ashley Photography Photo Sales