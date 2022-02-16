Well-known north Derbyshire pub withdraws extension plans

Plans were submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to carry out work on the Grade II-Listed Hunloke Arms, on the A61 at Wingerworth.

The balcony to the rear would have been extended and a covered verandah installed as part of plans to increase the number of outdoor seats.

However, pub bosses have now withdrawn the proposal.

Previous attempts to make similar alterations to the venue have been rejected by planning officers.

And one Wingerworth resident, Paul Ganecki, wrote to the council to say he had concerns about loss of privacy and noise – and believed other residents in the neighbourhood would have felt the same.

“The elevated position of the proposed balcony would allow views into the rear of my property,” he said in the letter, published on the council’s website.

"This includes not only the garden and downstairs living area, but also the first floor bedroom.

"This is particularly problematic as the proposed balcony is raised.

“It would allow line of sight into all three areas of my property, by any persons using the balcony.”

The success of a temporary gazebo, introduced during the pandemic, encouraged pub bosses to seek the alterations.

A design and access statement submitted to the council said: “The owners are seeking permission to entirely enclose the outdoor seating terrace in the form of a glazed verandah to allow for it to be used all year round – thus increasing the pub's seating capacity and increasing the viability of the public house."