New extension plans for landmark north Derbyshire pub

A proposal has been submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council to carry out work on the historic Grade II-Listed Hunloke Arms, on the A61 at Wingerworth.

Plans would see the balcony to the rear extended and a covered verandah installed – although previous bids to make similar alterations have been rejected by planning officers.

Pub bosses say the plans will allow them to increase outside seating and create new jobs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New plans have been pitched to alter landmark pub and listed building The Hunloke Arms at Wingerworth.

It follows the success of a temporary gazebo introduced during the pandemic.

A design and access statement submitted to the council says: “The owners are seeking permission to entirely enclose the outdoor seating terrace in the form of a glazed verandah to allow for it to be used all year round – thus increasing the pub's seating capacity and increasing the viability of the public house.

"It is expected that the proposal would increase the capacity of the outdoor seating area from the current 40 covers to a total of 65 covers.

"This increase in capacity would not only help to significantly boost the pub’s turnover but it would also lead to increased employment.”

Bosses say it is hoped the proposal will ‘future proof’ the venue if there are further restrictions in future on indoor drinking and dining.

"The verandah will be fixed to the rear wall,” planning documents add.

"It will not require the demolition of any parts of the original fabric.”