There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in north Derbyshire, covering the council areas of Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover, with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels had 2,598.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

2. Brimington South and Tapton Brimington South had 2,564.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

3. Spital and Hasland Spital and Hasland had 2,493.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

4. Dunston Dunston had 2,482.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.