North Derbyshire areas with the highest Covid rates are revealed in Government figures. Image: Pixabay.

The 13 Chesterfield and north Derbyshire areas with highest Covid infections in the past week

The Omicron variant is causing coronavirus infection rates to hit record levels in the UK – with the Government in England continuing to resist further restrictions.

By Tim Paget
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:55 pm

There were 1.07 million positive test results in the week to December 30, up 34 per cent from the week before, official figures show.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have also been published for the week to December 30.

Here are the neighbourhoods in north Derbyshire, covering the council areas of Chesterfield, North East Derbyshire and Bolsover, with the highest case rates in the past week.

1. Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels

Central Chesterfield and Stonegravels had 2,598.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales

2. Brimington South and Tapton

Brimington South had 2,564.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Spital and Hasland

Spital and Hasland had 2,493.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Photo: Rachel Atkins

Photo Sales

4. Dunston

Dunston had 2,482.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
North East DerbyshireChesterfieldGovernmentOmicronEngland
Next Page
Page 1 of 4