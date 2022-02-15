Chesterfield businessman Steve Perez unveils plans for ‘exciting’ new development as pandemic ‘bounce back’ continues

Under the proposals, the hotel in Stonedge would be extended to include 29 new bedrooms as well as a spa with a pool and treatment rooms.

Mr Perez said the project promises to create around 70 jobs during construction and opening – and added that the plans showed the area was ‘bouncing back’ from the coronavirus pandemic which has been ‘absolutely horrendous for the hospitality industry’.

How the new spa at Peak Edge Hotel at Stonedge could look. Artist's impressions released by Chesterfield businessman Steve Perez.

Peak Edge Hotel is situated next to the historic Red Lion pub.

Mr Perez told the Derbyshire Times: “This is a very personal development for me as my father owned the Red Lion back in the 1970s.

“I now own the site, which already has planning permission for 20 two-storey lodges – but this has created a lot of controversy and complaints locally.

“I’ve thought about it and I've spoken to many residents.

Mr Perez said the plans have been welcomed by residents.

“We need additional accommodation at the site because we’re very busy and residents suggested ‘why don’t you extend your hotel and create a spa’ – so I’ve listened to them and now that’s what we hope to do instead of building the 20 lodges.

“Compared with the proposed lodges, the new plans have less visible impact on the area and it would be a lot calmer with less noise.”

Mr Perez said 99 per cent of residents he has spoken to are supportive of the new proposals.

“It’ll bring a lot of jobs – around 70 – during construction and when the rooms and spa opens,” he added.

North East Derbyshire District Council is expected to make a decision on the planning application next month.

“I’ve also sat down with the AA – and we want to make it the only AA five-star hotel in Derbyshire.

“There aren’t any AA five-star hotels in Derbyshire currently, which I think is a travesty.

“To create an AA five-star hotel locally would make me incredibly happy.

“I’m very excited about these proposals, which come after an absolutely horrendous time for the hospitality industry due to Covid.

Mr Perez outside the Peak Edge Hotel and Red Lion pub, which he bought in 2017.

“It’s proof the area is bouncing back from the pandemic.”

Mr Perez said he hopes North East Derbyshire District Council will approve his planning permission next month, enabling building work to start on-site in the autumn.