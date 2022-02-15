Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice to hit Derbyshire amid ‘danger to life’ warning

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning about wind from Storm Dudley, valid between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday.

The weather agency has also released a yellow warning for wind from Storm Eunice – this starts at 12am on Friday and ends at 9pm the same day.

A Met Office spokesperson said the storms look set to bring ‘very strong winds’ and warned of possible travel disruption, fallen trees, power cuts and some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice are about to batter Derbyshire.