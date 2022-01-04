‘We really care about our colleagues’: Aldi recruiting staff for Derbyshire stores

The firm is recruiting a total of 46 store assistants for its Ashbourne supermarket, its Rykneld Road shop in Derby, which opens in the spring, and its Old Knotty Way site in Uttoxeter, which also opens in the spring.

A spokesperson for Aldi said: “Flexible 15 to 30-hour contracts are available, with optional overtime and 28 days’ holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi is looking for staff for stores in Derbyshire.

“Aldi is a multi-award-winning employer that offers one of the best working environments and competitive benefits packages in the UK supermarket sector, with the majority of Aldi colleagues now receiving a minimum rate of £10.10, rising to £11.00 per hour. Aldi also creates opportunities for colleagues to develop and progress and has flexible contracts available, as well as healthcare and lifestyle perks for all.”

Kara Greatorex, regional managing director at Aldi, added: “We are really excited about the job creation across Ashbourne, Derby and Uttoxeter. Aldi’s increased popularity and customer demand for quality products allows us to keep growing and create more new employment opportunities across the region.

“Working at Aldi means more than just having a job; we really care about our colleagues, both personally and professionally. On top of our fantastic inclusions, such as the competitive pay and benefits package, Aldi continues to offer a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We take immense pride in supporting the career development of all our colleagues and invest time and resource in them, in order to keep everyone motivated, fully engaged, continuously challenged and importantly, happy.”

To apply, visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/stores