Derbyshire man raises over £1,000 for Mind with cold water challenge
A Derbyshire man has completed a chilly challenge – raising more than £1,000 for the mental health charity Mind.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 8:45 am
Updated
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 8:54 am
Tom Telford, of Dronfield, immersed himself in cold water every day last month to bring in vital cash for the charity.
The 33-year-old brr-aved the task in an IBC tank in his garden and at various locations in the Peak District, including Burbage Brook.
Tom said he was proud to complete the challenge and thanked everyone who supported him and Mind.
He also urged people to talk about their mental health and added: “While doing the challenge, I had numerous people message saying how they’d struggled and are still struggling with Covid and restrictions, anxiety and depression.”