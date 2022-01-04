Derbyshire man raises over £1,000 for Mind with cold water challenge

Tom Telford, of Dronfield, immersed himself in cold water every day last month to bring in vital cash for the charity.

The 33-year-old brr-aved the task in an IBC tank in his garden and at various locations in the Peak District, including Burbage Brook.

Derbyshire man Tom Telford has raised more than £1,000 for Mind with his cold water challenge in December.

Tom said he was proud to complete the challenge and thanked everyone who supported him and Mind.

He also urged people to talk about their mental health and added: “While doing the challenge, I had numerous people message saying how they’d struggled and are still struggling with Covid and restrictions, anxiety and depression.”

