Police slam ‘crazy behaviour’ of driver in Chesterfield

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they received a report that a BMW was travelling at slow speed along the A617 dual carriageway.

In a tweet posted at around 5.30pm on Sunday, officers said: “Driven from Shirebrook to Chesterfield with a damaged rear axle.

“Crazy behaviour, a risk to car occupants and other road users.

“Prohibited from further movement and reported to court.”

No further details have been released by officers.