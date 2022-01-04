Police slam ‘crazy behaviour’ of driver in Chesterfield
Officers have criticised the ‘crazy behaviour’ of a driver in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 9:14 am
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said they received a report that a BMW was travelling at slow speed along the A617 dual carriageway.
In a tweet posted at around 5.30pm on Sunday, officers said: “Driven from Shirebrook to Chesterfield with a damaged rear axle.
“Crazy behaviour, a risk to car occupants and other road users.
“Prohibited from further movement and reported to court.”
No further details have been released by officers.