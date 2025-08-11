Joyce and Trevor Davis from Matlock. will celebrate their platinum wedding anniversary in September by taking 45 members of their family on a week's holiday to Norfolk.

Trevor and Joyce Davis have hired a whole estate complete with swimming pool, games room, and some dog-friendly accommodation at Spixworth Hall Cottages, near Norwich. The entire family will join them, apart from two who live in Australia and have only just gained dual citizenship. Their eldest son Les, said: “That’s 45 of us. Mum has paid for the entire trip, which is amazing. They booked over a year in advance to get all the accommodation.

"They are very excited about the holiday but the actual anniversary day on September 17 will be spent more quietly, maybe lunch with the five children.”

Joyce, who is 92, said: “We have the best family in the world.”

Trevor and Joyce Davis were married at St Giles Church, Matlock on September 17, 1955.

Trevor and Joyce have three sons, Leslie, Duncan and Neil, two daughters Susan and Dawn, 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The couple brought up their children in 3 Spa Villas, a four-bedroom in central Matlock which Trevor bought for £1,300. Les, who is now 69, said: “The house was severely flooded in 1960 and 1965. Dad had to swim/wade out for bread and milk, I remember, they could not get insurance and were only given a gallon of bleach from the council to help.

"After 15 years they sold and bought a house on Malpas Road for £19,500 where they lived happily for 30 years before buying a retirement bungalow at Crook Stile, Matlock for £180,000 where they live happily to this day.”

Lifelong Matlock resident Joyce and Trevor, who was born in Holloway, first met on a shopping trip when they were both 20. Trevor was shopping for civvy clothes at the army stores in Matlock Green, having completed three years in army service including one year in Korea where he repaired tanks during the war.

Trevor and Joyce Davis with their family during their last meet up at Christmas.

They had their first date on the “monkey run” round Matlock park where courting couples would walk hand in hand.

During their 18-month courtship, Trevor was farming at Riber for the Statham family and was offered a farm cottage as part of his wages. “So his proposal was ‘shall we take it?’ And that was that,” said Les.

The couple were married at St Giles Church in Matlock where Joyce’s bridesmaid was her new sister-in-law, Kath, and Trevor’s best man was Ron Marsh, an old school friend. The reception was held at a hall on Matlock Green and the newly-weds spent their honeymoon in Great Yarmouth.

Trevor worked in the mastic asphalt industry and was employed for many years in Cawdor Quarry, Matlock, for a company called Constable Harts. When their children went to school, Joyce worked as a home help, a school dinner lady and then as a childminder for other people’s children.

Les said: “In later life they travelled extensively to Australia, New Zealand, India, Canada, USA, South Africa, Bali and much of Europe. They would take adventures such as camping in the Aussie outback, went gold panning and found over an ounce of real gold, looked for opals, washed elephants and walked loads of trails.”

Ballroom dancing was an activity that Trevor and Joyce loved doing at the Edgefold Club, Matlock, where they were members for more than 50 years and served on the committee.

Trevor’s interests included DIY and spending time outdoors with his children and grandchildren, taking them on big walks regardless of the weather.

Joyce enjoyed cooking and won awards for her apple pie and meat and potato pie. She produced hundreds of buffets for parties, anniversaries and weddings.

When asked what their recipe for long marriage was, Joyce replied “patience”; Trevor said that his reason was how much a divorce would cost him!