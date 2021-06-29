Watch Derbyshire dad's hilarious viral doorbell video which has been seen by 2.6 million people on TikTok

Matt York, 33, and friend Pat Matthews, 55, of Eckington, had gone out to celebrate the birth of Matt’s daughter Ronni at The George Inn earlier this month.

Their triumphant return home to Matt’s house, following a few well-earned drinks, was captured on a doorbell camera and has gone viral after being uploaded to TikTok by Matt’s partner Amy Dawson, 30.

"It’s all gone a bit crazy,” Matt said. “I was watching England’s game in the Euros against the Czech Republic when Amy put it on TikTok.

Matt York, 33, and friend Pat Matthews, 55, along with Budge Budge, have become TikTok stars.

"The next day at work I was bombarded with texts and calls from people saying they’d seen it. It’s gone viral everywhere and been shared around the United States and Australia.”

On the video, Matt arrives at the door first and responds to Pat’s concerns about whether he has a dog by informing his pal he doesn’t, but has got a pet budgie.

Pat responds: “You’ve got a budgie? Honest? I f****** love budgies! Honest, you’ve got a budgie? Honest?”

"We’ve been pretty amazed by the response it’s had,” Matt said. “But to be honest it’s nice to make people laugh at the moment.”

Matt already has a son, Sheridan, five, who named their budgie ‘Budge Budge’, but Ronni is Amy’s first child and was born at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on June 7.

"Amy had to stay in overnight so I decided to go out and wet the baby’s head to celebrate,” Matt said.

"On the way up to the pub Pat, one of neighbours, joined me to celebrate. Obviously we had no idea us coming back from the pub would be so popular!

"Amy has about 100 followers on TikTok and most of the videos she puts on there get about 100 views or so.

"So the numbers who have looked at this is just incredible.”

Matt says he and Pat are now being greeted by shouts of ‘budgie!’ around Eckington and they have been asked to produce some budgie-related merchandise.

"If we make any money out of it we’ll donate it to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice,” Matt added.

Matt and Pat have set up their own Facebook page, visit https://www.facebook.com/ilovebudgehs/