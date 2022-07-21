Watch as stunning parrot trained to fly free takes to the skies over Derbyshire’s Peak District

Motley the Harlequin Macaw is a common sight soaring above the Peak District.

Owner Chloe Brown, 24, trained him from a young age to return to her and she now lets him free fly for several miles at a time.

Motley is so keen for his daily flights, he even squawks and taps on the window with his beak until Chloe takes him out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sky’s the limit for Britain’s most adventurous parrot after becoming a social media star thanks to amazing pictures of his flights over Derbyshire

Chloe has started posting pictures and videos of Motley’s flights online and he is now a rising social media star.

His videos on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook have already attracted tens of thousands of fans from around the world.

Chloe, a zoo biology student, said: “I got Motley when he was 21 weeks old and started training him to free fly.

Chloe Brown and her parrots, Motley and Echo

"It was important to me to let him fly in the wild as much as possible.

“We started off with a harness and an elastic line which got longer each time.

"We progressed to free flying so now when I take him out he explores the skies but he always comes back to me.

“We’ve been everywhere, he’s been rock climbing with me, kayaking and on pushbikes.

Chloe Brown, 24, trained the parrot from a young age to return to her and she now lets him free fly for several miles at a time.

“I absolutely love it and so does he and so does he.

“He demands to go flying. If I don’t fly him he will bang on the window and tell me he wants to go out.

“I take him to the Peak District a lot because it’s only a 45 minute drive.

MORE TO READ: Look at these amazing 52 photos of children and pets in Derbyshire cooling off in the heatwave

Motley the parrot flying in the Peak District.

“His absolute favourite place is Curbar Edge in the peaks. The thermals come straight up the cliff and he just loves it.

“You can hear him squealing with delight so you know he’s having a great time.

“He’s been all over the peaks, basically anything with a cliff and he will throw himself off of it.”

Chloe, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, Notts., started posting pictures and videos of Motley’s escapades on social media earlier this year.

She said: “I don’t really do social media but we started getting recognised going out and I thought it would be nice to let people know what he’s been up to.

“The response has been amazing. He’s got 4,000 or so followers on TikTok and a few thousand on Instagram and Facebook.”

Motley the parrot as a chick.

Chloe is now using Motley’s profile to raise awareness to campaign against clipping birds’ wings or keeping them in cages.

She added: “I want let people know that birds shouldn’t be kept in cages.

“Not everyone can do what I do and it’s important birds are treated humanely.”

Motley is also poised to become a TV star and will feature on an episode of The Antiques Roadshow later this year as well as an ITV pet show.

Harlequin Macaws are large parrots that have become popular among bird lovers for their lovely plumage and friendly personalities. The Harlequin is a hybrid that has been produced through selective breeding and is not found in the wild.