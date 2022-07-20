Look at these amazing 52 photos of children and pets in Derbyshire cooling off in the heatwave

We asked our social media fans to send in their tips and photos of how they have been cooling off in the heatwave.

Mark Robinson commented: “Dowsed a dishcloth in cold water and wrapped around head… Heaven!”

Charlotte Audrey Gwennie Wheatcroft sent in a photo of balloons and said: “Waiting for the kids’ early finish from school, going to thrash ‘em with water bombs, lol.”

Pets hogging fans, a hot hen cooled with a damp towel and rabbits chilling out in a cellar were among our favourite submissions.

1. Water baby This lovely photo of a baby in a pool was posted by Jade Leblanc. Photo: Jade Leblanc

2. Turtle-y brilliant! Hannah May comments: "My sons Charlie and Jacob love the paddling pool." Photo: Hannah May

3. Pink lady Jodie Shanice writes: "My daughter Ellia playing in her paddling pool." Photo: Jody Shanice

4. Happy boy Megan Rose Green writes: "Our Alfie living his best life." Photo: Megan Rose Green