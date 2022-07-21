Derbyshire mum issues desperate plea for safe return of missing family dog

Polly the Jack Russell Terrier went missing from the grounds of Flagg Hall at around 3.10pm on Friday, July 8.

And despite extensive searches of the nearby area, the 10-year-old pooch has not been seen since.

Owner Rachel Mycock, who has had Polly since she was eight-weeks-old, now fears her fur-baby has been taken and is desperately pleading for her to be returned safely.

Missing pooch Polly is 10-years-old and is described as a smaller sized Jack Russell Terrier

She said: “We think that she must have wandered to the edge of the road and someone has picked her up.

"We’ve scoured the farm – she did lots of hunting on the farm which she loved – but we cannot find her. We’ve searched the local area and local campsites.

"We’ve leafleted local villages, put posters on lamposts heading towards Bakewell and Buxton. I contacted the nearest 20 vets according to Google and the rescue centres, she’s not been taken to any of those.

"In my heart I think someone has just thought ‘oh a lost dog, let’s take it home’. The day after she went missing it was the White Peak Walk from Moneyash and there were hundreds of people walking about, it was heaving around the village.

Polly went missing from the family farm in Flagg on July 8

"We were stopping people to ask but there’s just been no sightings of her at all.”

Polly is not spayed but is microchipped and has been logged as missing.

Rachel, 49, added: “She’s like my favourite child. When the kids used to ask who I’d like best I’d always say Polly – I adore her, she’s the least annoying!

Polly's family are heartbroken over the fact she is missing

"She’s like a wireless doorbell if someone knocks on the door but then she’ll be wagging her tail by the time I’ve opened it.

"We’re all heartbroken. Technically she’s my daughter’s pet as she had her for her seventh birthday… she’s started going to her boyfriend’s and not coming home as she says it’s too sad.

"Polly is a very much-loved member of our family and we feel that she’s probably as worried about being away from us as we are from her. We really do just want her to come back to us."

Anyone with information on Polly’s whereabouts should contact Rachel on 07971872296.