Virgin Media says internet issues in Brimington now resolved

People in Brimington said they experienced problems with their connection dipping in and out this week.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said they were aware of an issue impacting customers who may be experiencing intermittent issues with their broadband service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Broadband provider Virgin Media has issued a statement after a number of residents in Chesterfield reported problems with their internet connection.

Engineers were on site and worked hard to resolve the issue as a priority.