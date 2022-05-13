Virgin Media says internet issues in Brimington now resolved

Broadband provider Virgin Media has issued a statement after a number of residents in Chesterfield reported problems with their internet connection.

By Tim Paget
Friday, 13th May 2022, 3:21 pm

People in Brimington said they experienced problems with their connection dipping in and out this week.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said they were aware of an issue impacting customers who may be experiencing intermittent issues with their broadband service.

Engineers were on site and worked hard to resolve the issue as a priority.

A spokesperson said the issues had now been resolved.

