Current list of Platinum Jubilee road closures in Chesterfield as town prepares to celebrate the Queen's historic reign

Communities are excitedly planning street parties to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty's reign, with Queen Elizabeth II set to become the first British royal in history to reach this milestone.

The observation is so significant that it will see a bank holiday on Thursday, June 2 and a new, additional bank holiday on Friday, June 3, followed by the weekend when there will be more Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

More than eight applications have already been approved by Chesterfield Borough Council for temporary road closures to allow for special events in honour of the occasion – although it is not known if more are waiting to be signed off.

The authority is also planning a number of events over the new four-day bank holiday weekend, including a Platinum Jubilee Tea Dance and ‘Best Dressed Window’ competition.

Below are the streets which will be closed for Platinum Jubilee parties. The information is correct as of Tuesday, May 10.

1. Lockoford Lane, Tapton Residents in the Lockoford Lane area are gearing up to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee after gaining approval for a temporary road closure

2. Heaton Street, Brampton A temporary road closure will be in place on Heaton Street as residents mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

3. Newbold Drive, Newbold Newbold Drive will be temporarily closed to allow for celebrations to mark 70 years of the Queen's reign

4. Birch Lane, Hollingwood Chesterfield Borough Council has approved an application to temporarily close Birch Lane for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee