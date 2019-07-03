Vintage emporium in Clay Cross relocates

A vintage emporium in Clay Cross has moved to bigger premises.

Lady Peacock Vintage HQ has relocated from Crossways to High Street in the town.

The shop sells a selection of classic items including hats, bags, umbrellas, jewellery and even perfume.

It is the brainchild of Lydia Watters, a full-time secondary school art teacher who has been an avid collector of vintage items for years.

Having had stalls at Midlands-based vintage and craft fairs for a number of years, Lydia wanted to take that next step and launch a business.

