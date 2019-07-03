'No further action' after police probe alleged electoral fraud in Clowne

Police carried out an investigation into the allegation.
No further action will be taken over an allegation of electoral fraud in a Derbyshire village.

Clowne Parish Council held an election for a councillor to represent the Clowne North ward on June 21 last year.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said this week: "An allegation of electoral fraud was reported to us regarding the parish council election in Clowne on June 21, 2018.

"Officers conducted an investigation into the allegations and passed a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

"Following advice from the CPS no further action was taken."

The CPS declined to comment further when approached by the Derbyshire Times.