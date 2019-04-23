New vintage emporium launches in Clay Cross

A new vintage emporium has launched in Clay Cross.

Lady Peacock Vintage HQ has opened its doors at Crossways, off Market Street.

Lydia Watters in her new shop, Lady Peacock Vintage HQ. Pictures and video by Brian Eyre.

The shop is the brainchild of Lydia Watters, a full-time secondary school art teacher who has been an avid collector of vintage items for years.

Having had stalls at Midlands-based vintage and craft fairs for a number of years, Lydia wanted to take that next step and open a shop.

Lydia said: "I didn't just want a shop, I wanted to create an atmosphere where like-minded vintage enthusiasts, lovers and dabblers could come and lose themselves.

"It's all in the detail and I wanted customers to have a nostalgic shopping experience."

Lady Peacock Vintage HQ sells a selection of classic items including hats, bags, umbrellas, jewellery and even perfume.

Lydia said: "Smell is one of the most sensitive of senses and you’ll be amazed just how many people ask me for particular perfumes because it reminds them of loved ones long gone.

"It's great to know that those delightful bottles contain little drops of wonderful memories."