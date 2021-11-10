Video shows ‘stressed’ horses as fireworks make Chesterfield area sound ‘like war zone’

Sue Varley said her horses were affected by Saturday’s display at Nethermoor Farm, organised by 3rd Wingerworth Scout Group.

The group said it made ‘significant efforts’ to engage with the community ahead of the event.

Horses in Derbyshire were left 'stressed' by fireworks over the weekend.

“It sounded like a war zone and the horses were so stressed – it was absolutely horrendous,” said Sue, who sent us the above video.

“They were weaving, sweating and breathing heavily.

“I’m not a party pooper – but why can’t they use silent fireworks? Why hold this event next to stables in the first place?

“Next year I’d like them to find a more suitable location.”

A spokesperson for the Scouts said the group delivered letters to residents – including Sue – eight weeks ago, giving details about the event and providing contact details so any concerns could be discussed.

“They didn’t received any calls,” the spokesperson said.

“The Scout group made significant efforts to engage with the community,” they added.

Fellow Wingerworth resident Gwendolyne White – who also owns horses, cats and dogs – said her animals were left ‘stressed and anxious’ by another fireworks over the weekend.

“It’s shocking and completely unacceptable,” she added.

“Fireworks should be banned altogether – they cause so many problems for animals, people and the environment.

“Get rid of them – they most definitely won’t be missed.”

Both Sue and Gwendolyne are urging people to sign an online petition calling for firework rules to be reviewed to protect animals from injury and distress.

Councillor Ross Shipman, leader of the Liberal Democrats on North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “The effects of fireworks on livestock and residents will only ever be dealt with by Government legislation to reduce how loud they are.

“The RSCPA has said it wants all fireworks for private displays to be limited to 90 decibels.

“I think this is a sensible approach to try and find a solution so people can enjoy fireworks, but also reduce the noise impact on the wider community,” he added.