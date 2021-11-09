Police release images of men they want to trace after Chesterfield ‘assault’
Police have released images of two men we would like to speak to about an allegation of an assault in Chesterfield.
Tuesday, 9th November 2021, 1:30 pm
Officers received reports that a 27-year-old man had been assaulted at Apartment bar in Church Way shortly after midnight on October 31.
The man had been punched and rendered unconscious, according to officers.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, should contact police via the following methods, quoting reference 21*630802.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.