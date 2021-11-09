Family’s search for answers after Chesterfield man with Alzheimer’s leaves care home and breaks neck

Relatives of Brian Flynn say he was discovered bloodied and bruised on Tom Lane, Duckmanton.

His family say doctors ‘strongly believe’ he had been hit by a car – but police have concluded Brian's injuries were ‘most likely’ the result of a fall.

Brian Flynn spent six nights in Chesterfield Royal Hospital, his family say.

Brian’s granddaughter, Emma Shaw, told the Derbyshire Times he ‘escaped’ from Ravensworth Care Home on Markham Road, Duckmanton, on the evening of October 29 and was later found ‘covered in blood in the middle of the road’ by two women on Tom Lane.

She said: “The women flagged down a car and out got a man who happened to the husband of a lady who works at the care home

“He phoned her and asked if they were missing a patient and she said they were.

“They didn’t even know he’d gone missing until they received this call.

“We’re absolutely disgusted with the care home.

“How could this happen?

“It's absolutely awful and we don’t want it to happen to anyone else.”

In response to those comments, a spokesperson for Ravensworth Care Home said: “We are saddened to hear of the concerns by the family.

Ravensworth Care Home in Duckmanton. Picture from Google.

“We are happy to open dialogue and discuss our findings and cover the full internal investigation and facts we have obtained with the family.

“Unfortunately due to GDPR we are unable to discuss the outcomes or findings of this incident.

“We have shared this with the regulatory bodies as part of our duty of candour.

“We can confirm the police have carried out their own investigations and we have co-operated fully.

“We do wish Mr Flynn a full and speedy recovery.”

Emma said her grandfather, a former miner, suffered a broken neck and needs to wear a neck brace for at least six weeks, adding that he is also badly bruised on his face and down the left-hand side of his body.

She said he spent six nights at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and is now back living with his wife in the Duckmanton area, receiving regular care, but he is ‘in a bad way’.

Emma, 36, of Chesterfield, added: “Doctors strongly believe he had been hit by a car.

“Police have basically told us there's no evidence it is a hit-and-run and there's no evidence it isn't a hit-and-run.

“We feel they're washing their hands of this and it’s not good enough.”

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We received a call to report that an elderly man had been found injured in the road in Tom Lane, Duckmanton shortly before 7.40pm on October 29.

“On attendance officers found the man at the side of the road and arranged to take him to hospital. The man had visible cuts and bruises but was able to walk to a car.

“Officers assessed the area where the man was found and saw no evidence to suggest there had been a collision.

“Based on the balance of probability, and after speaking with nursing staff at the hospital, officers concluded that the man’s injuries were most likely the result of a fall and that no further investigation was required.

“Anyone who has information regarding this circumstances of this incident is asked to contact us, quoting reference number 988 of October 29.”

Emma said: “We want people’s help to find out what actually happened to my granddad between him exiting the care home to when he was discovered lying in the road covered in blood.

“Could anyone living between Ravensworth Care Home and Tom Lane please check their CCTV if they have it – we are probably looking at between 7pm and 8pm on October 29.”

Emma can be contacted by emailing [email protected]