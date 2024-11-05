Video shows horses terrified of loud fireworks display in Chesterfield

A Wingerworth resident has spoken out after a fireworks display left her horses distressed.

Sue Varley, from Wingworth, said her horses were left distressed by a firework display organised by the 3rd Wingerworth Scout Group on Saturday, November 2.

A video from the night, which was shared online, shows a fireworks display with loud bangs and music with her two distressed horses turning around in their boxes.

Sue said: “I have 19 horses, two or three were not bothered, but the others were stressed. Four of them absolutely turned themselves inside out, sweating, weaving, and showing very anxious behaviour. It was a large display of fireworks with loud bangs as you can see on the video.

“My horses are show horses, they are used to travelling up and down the country and they are used to listening to canon bangs but it's the screeching fireworks that they are scared of.”

Sue explained that she tried to approach the organisers of the annual display to ask them to consider other fireworks types, which would cause less stress to her horses and other animals.

She said: “I am not against fireworks. I’ve tried to approach the organisers, I emailed and asked if they could use low-noise ones. They still have a pop, no more than a washing machine though so that would reduce the pressure on the horses. But they refused.

"My video went viral because my horses are not the only ones affected by firework displays. There are horses going through this, running through fences in fear.

"We have other animals here, there’s a pond nearby and the ducks are gone, the bats are gone, they will be gone for a few days, that’s the impact of that display.

"The Animal Welfare Act says that fireworks shouldn’t be set off near animals, but it doesn’t specify the distance so it’s open to interpretation. Ultimately, it needs to be changed.

"Cutthorpe ran a low noise display this year and it was sold out and they got so much good feedback for doing that.”

A spokesperson for the Scouts said: "Every week the 3rd Wingerworth Scout Group support nearly 100 young people to learn skills for life and have adventures. The annual fireworks display is an important fundraising activity to pay for the upkeep of the group premises.

“The event is fully risk assessed to make sure that the event is safe for local residents and those attending the display. The fireworks display is also registered with the local authority.

“More than a month before the event local residents were written to giving details of the event and providing an opportunity for them to engage with event organisers. In previous years an offer has also been made to local residents to clear any litter from their land following the event, this offer remains open this year."