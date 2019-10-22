Vacant Chesterfield building to be used to help the homeless

An empty Chesterfield building is to be used to help homeless people.

At a meeting on Tuesday, members of Chesterfield Borough Council's cabinet agreed to lease Newbold Court to housing provider Action as part of a 10-year agreement.

Newbold Court. Picture from Google Earth.

MORE: Travellers set up camp at Chesterfield supermarket car park

A council spokesperson said: "The service will address a range of different needs presented by customers and will aim to enable individuals to move along a planned housing pathway into the longer-term goal of independent living.

"Provision of this service will contribute towards the delivery of our duties under new homelessness prevention legislation and to achieve our objectives set out in the council's homelessness strategy and action plan.

"It is expected that provision of this service will enable the council to minimise the use of bed and breakfast accommodation which in many circumstances is not suitable for some individuals."

According to the council, Action has successfully obtained Government funding to refurbish the building on Bromehead Way and to deliver the service.

The authority is expected to receive be £25,000 per year in rent as a result of its agreement with Action.

The council owns Newbold Court, which was previously let to South Yorkshire Housing Association (SYHA) to provide supported accommodation for 18 to 24-year-olds.

SYHA terminated the lease on March 31 and handed the property back to the authority.

Action is expected to start providing its service from the property on February 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, the council is also funding an initiative in Chesterfield which will enable rough sleepers to find shelter this winter.

A number of local churches will offer space to individuals who need a roof over their head and food as part of the scheme, which is being led by Derby City Mission between December 1 and March 31.

According to Office of National Statistics figures, an estimated 15 homeless people died in Chesterfield between 2013 and 2018.

MORE: Family pays tribute to 'caring' Chesterfield dad who died by suicide