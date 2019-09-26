Night shelter for Chesterfield's rough sleepers will return this winter - here's how you can help

Rough sleepers in Chesterfield will again be able to find shelter this winter.

A number of local churches will offer space to individuals who need a roof over their head and food as part of an important initiative being led by Derby City Mission between December 1 and March 31.

There are several rough sleepers in Chesterfield.

The night shelter project ran in the town last winter and it made a big difference, according to Phil Morton, head of relief of poverty at Derby City Mission.

He said: "Last year, 170 volunteers come together and helped more than 100 individuals sleeping rough on our streets here in Chesterfield.

"Agencies like Pathways took over dealing with their addictions and helped many of our guests into permanent accommodation.

"Unfortunately there is still a need in Chesterfield and we are looking again to work together to make sure that no one has to sleep on the streets of Chesterfield this coming winter."

Chesterfield Borough Council, North East Derbyshire District Council and Bolsover District Council are again using Government funding to invest £25,000 in the initiative, which will cost between £30,000 and £40,000 to run - leaving a shortfall of at least £10,000 which needs to be raised locally.

The people of Chesterfield can help the project in two ways.

They can donate money by visiting derbycitymission.org.uk and they can also volunteer. For more information about volunteering, contact Mr Morton by by calling 01332 460346 or emailing chesterfieldnightshelter@gmail.com.

An information and volunteer recruitment evening will also take place at Central Methodist Church on Saltergate from 7.30pm next Wednesday.

According to latest Government figures, 18 people were thought to be sleeping rough in Chesterfield each night in autumn 2018.

