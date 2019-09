Chesterfield Jobcentre Plus is hosting a drop-in session for affected employees of Thomas Cook.

Free support and advice will be offered at the session, which will take place between 10am and 11am on Friday.

The Thomas Cook store on Low Pavement in Chesterfield town centre.

Travel firm Thomas Cook, which had a store in Chesterfield town centre, went bust on Monday.

