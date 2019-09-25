Lanzarote hotel 'kicks out' Derbyshire holidaymakers after Thomas Cook collapse

A Derbyshire holidaymaker says his family has been treated in a 'disgusting' way by a Spanish hotel following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

Conor Hanson and 10 relatives arrived at the Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort on Sunday after booking their dream holiday through the world's oldest travel firm.

Thomas Cook went bust earlier this week.

The 23-year-old told the Derbyshire Times on Tuesday that the luxury hotel 'demanded' €11,500 (£10,167) from them after Thomas Cook ceased trading.

Conor, of North Wingfield, said: "We told them we couldn't pay that amount of money - so they then kicked us out.

"They've treated us in a disgusting way.

"We've now had to pay €2,500 (£2,210) for a new hotel.

"It's been a very stressful time but at least we're not out on the streets.

"We're going to look at getting money back when we return to the UK."

The Derbyshire Times asked the Elba Lanzarote Royal Village Resort for a comment but had not received a response by the time of publication.

Thomas Cook entered compulsory liquidation on Monday after last-minute talks aimed at saving the 178-year-old debt-laden company failed.

The firm's failure puts 22,000 jobs at risk worldwide, including 9,000 in the UK.

The Civil Aviation Authority is currently working with the Government to bring 150,000 Brits overseas with Thomas Cook back to the UK.

The repatriation process - the biggest since the Second World War - includes a fleet of aircraft from across the globe and will take place until October 6.

Conor said he and his family will finish their holiday on Sunday but at this stage they are not sure of their exact flight arrangements home.

He called Thomas Cook's demise 'very sad' and questioned why millions of pounds in payments were made to the company's bosses before it went bust.

Peter Fankhauser, the chief executive, has reportedly taken home £8.3million since he took the helm in 2014, including a £2.9m bonus in 2015.

On Monday, Mr Fankhauser said: "This marks a deeply sad day for the company which pioneered package holidays and made travel possible for millions of people around the world."

He also apologised to Thomas Cook's 'millions of customers and thousands of employees'.

