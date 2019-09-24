Praise for hero friends who saved man's life in Chesterfield

Six friends have been praised for their heroic actions after they helped save a man's life in Chesterfield.

Outwood Academy Newbold pupils Reid Straw, 14, Ellie Pickford, 14, Holly Wilson, 13, Eva Smith-White, 13, Riley Wagstaff, 12, and Charlie Walker, 12, were in the park off Thirlmere Road last Tuesday night when a man fell to the ground having a seizure.

Eva Smith-White, Ellie Pickford, Riley Wagstaff, Reid Straw, Charlie Walker and Holly Wilson. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

MORE: Liberal Democrat hopes to beat Bolsover's Dennis Skinner at next general election

The youngsters rushed over to the man, who was believed to be in his 50s, and Reid - who recently completed first aid training with Chesterfield Army cadets - placed him in the recovery position and handed his phone to his friends who called for an ambulance.

Reid's mum Kerry Priestley told the Derbyshire Times: "They stayed so calm throughout and even got a neighbour to care for the man’s two dogs.

"They showed great maturity and courage and I think we should all be very proud of them - they saved the man's life.

Well done!

"You often hear negative stories about the youth of today but this shows they're definitely not all bad.

"The ambulance arrived quickly and I understand the man was OK.

"The paramedics were full of praise for the group.

"The headteacher of Outwood Academy has also congratulated them."

Kerry added: "When Reid came home after the incident he was incredibly modest and said 'I've just saved a man's life'.

"I was amazed and said 'you're going to have to tell me a bit more, Reid!'"

Reid said: "My friends were amazing and calm.

"We really worked well as a team."

MORE: Derbyshire gran who is Britain's oldest female kickboxer in training for first official fight - aged 76