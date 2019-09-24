Praise for hero friends who saved man's life in Chesterfield

Six friends have been praised for their heroic actions after they helped save a man's life in Chesterfield.

Outwood Academy Newbold pupils Reid Straw, 14, Ellie Pickford, 14, Holly Wilson, 13, Eva Smith-White, 13, Riley Wagstaff, 12, and Charlie Walker, 12, were in the park off Thirlmere Road last Tuesday night when a man fell to the ground having a seizure.

Eva Smith-White, Ellie Pickford, Riley Wagstaff, Reid Straw, Charlie Walker and Holly Wilson. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

The youngsters rushed over to the man, who was believed to be in his 50s, and Reid - who recently completed first aid training with Chesterfield Army cadets - placed him in the recovery position and handed his phone to his friends who called for an ambulance.

Reid's mum Kerry Priestley told the Derbyshire Times: "They stayed so calm throughout and even got a neighbour to care for the man’s two dogs.

"They showed great maturity and courage and I think we should all be very proud of them - they saved the man's life.

Well done!

"You often hear negative stories about the youth of today but this shows they're definitely not all bad.

"The ambulance arrived quickly and I understand the man was OK.

"The paramedics were full of praise for the group.

"The headteacher of Outwood Academy has also congratulated them."

Kerry added: "When Reid came home after the incident he was incredibly modest and said 'I've just saved a man's life'.

"I was amazed and said 'you're going to have to tell me a bit more, Reid!'"

Reid said: "My friends were amazing and calm.

"We really worked well as a team."

