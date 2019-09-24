Liberal Democrat hopes to beat Bolsover's Dennis Skinner at next general election

The Liberal Democrats have announced David Hancock as their man to try and beat Dennis Skinner to become MP for Bolsover at the next general election.

Mr Hancock is currently a Liberal Democrat councillor representing Tupton on North East Derbyshire District Council.

David Hancock.

MORE: Mystery surrounds car lodged on wall near Chesterfield

His party recently announced it would would scrap Brexit if it comes to power the next election, whenever that may be.

In the 2016 EU referendum, 70.8 per cent of voters in Bolsover chose to leave.

Labour veteran Mr Skinner, 87, is a staunch Brexiteer and will again contest his seat in the next election.

Mr Hancock said: "We've had three years of nonsense.

"Three years of politicians shouting and caterwauling at each other over something that, in all honesty, most people have had enough of.

"We need to draw a line under it and start dealing with the issues that affect everyday lives - health, education, crime, well-being and, naturally, ensuring that we have a strong enough economy to deliver that.

"That's why it's my genuine honour to be nominated to represent the Liberal Democrats in Bolsover."

Mr Hancock added: "Everyone lives different lives.

"Government should never be about a rigid doctrine that suits those in power.

"It should be flexible and fluid enough to work for everyone, whatever their circumstances.

"If it doesn't the Government has failed.

"Policies change, depending on need and circumstances.

"Values don't.

"The Liberal Democrats have always stood for a society where individual rights and freedoms take priority.

"I'm standing to ensure that happens.

"We're not here to kowtow to bullies and those who have the loudest voices - irrespective of whether they come from the right or the left.

"We're here to ensure that everyone's voice is heard."

MORE: 'I want to scrap Brexit' declares Derbyshire Liberal Democrat hopeful