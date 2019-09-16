'I want to scrap Brexit' declares Derbyshire Liberal Democrat hopeful

The man hoping to become Liberal Democrat MP for North East Derbyshire at the next general election has said he wants to scrap Brexit.

At their conference in Bournemouth, the majority of members of the Liberal Democrats - including North East Derbyshire prospective parliamentary candidate Ross Shipman - voted that the party would cancel the UK's withdrawal from the EU if it comes to power the next election.

MORE: Very thoughtful young Chesterfield footballers join together to remember 9/11 victims



In the 2016 EU referendum, 62.8 per cent of voters in North East Derbyshire chose to leave.

Mr Shipman told the Derbyshire Times: "There comes a point when you have to stand up and be counted when you see democracy in your country being ripped apart by lying politicians.

"However people voted in 2016, the fact is Boris Johnson and the rest of the Tory leadership said they would deliver a deal and they have failed for three years to do what they themselves promised."

Mr Shipman, who said that two years ago he argued against the Liberal Democrats scrapping Brexit, added: "I didn't come to the decision to support this lightly - it took a lot of soul-searching and I believe we will be vindicated for being straight with the general public about this disaster."

The Derbyshire Times asked Mr Shipman if the Liberal Democrats can be trusted - after the party pledged to scrap tuition fees but subsequently reneged on that when in coalition with the Tories.

He responded: "It's a red herring to suggest the Liberal Democrats can't be trusted.

"We delivered many good policies from our 2010 manifesto such as same sex marriage, taking millions out of tax and investing in renewables.

"We delivered 70 per cent of our manifesto with ten per cent of the MPs in parliament.

"You're never going to get all your manifesto through in a coalition Government."

Jo Swinson, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "The Liberal Democrats are crystal clear - if we win the next election, we will stop Brexit by revoking Article 50 and remaining in the EU.

"People deserve better than Boris Johnson's no deal Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Brexit."

Prime Minister Mr Johnson has said he would 'rather be dead in a ditch' than go and ask Brussels to delay Britain's exit from the EU, due on October 31.

Mr Johnson has the backing of Lee Rowley, who is currently Conservative MP for North East Derbyshire.

MORE: Derbyshire man accused of murdering a pensioner who was found dismembered faces a new trial date