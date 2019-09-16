Very thoughtful young Chesterfield footballers join together to remember 9/11 victims

Two young footballers have won praise for the very thoughtful way they commemorated the 18th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The Chesterfield Junior Blues under-15 players - who were wearing number 9 and 11 shirts - decided to get together on the pitch after last Wednesday night's game to remember the 2,977 victims of the atrocity in New York in 2001.

Picture posted on the @CJBFC Twitter account.

Anthony Payne, manager of the team, said: "Young people get a lot of bad publicity, but two of our players, Dec and Kian, said that they wanted to honour those who died in the 9/11 attacks by combining their shirt numbers for a photo together.

"Bearing in mind these events happened before they were even born show the effect they still have on people of all ages 18 years on - but also our two lads doing this, thought up totally by themselves, shows how a generation that's often criticised has so many positives to offer too."

