A Lamborghini driver who was driving "anti-socially" in Derby city centre was later found to have crashed the supercar on the M1 in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted an image of the smashed car, which it says was a hire car.

The smashed Lamborghini.

A spokesman for the unit said: "There was a report earlier in the night of a Lamborghini driving anti-socially in Derby city centre.

"Later this car loses control in the rain and crashes. Hire car - that’s the deposit well and truly lost."