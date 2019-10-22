Travellers set up camp at Chesterfield supermarket car park

Travellers have set up camp in the car park of Sainsbury's supermarket in Chesterfield.

Eyewitnesses said several caravans moved on to the site at Rother Way on Monday - and added that shoppers and staff have been left feeling 'intimidated'.

Travellers in the Chesterfield Sainsbury's car park.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We received a report about this shortly after 4pm on Monday.

"At the time, there were approximately six caravans which had arrived and parked up.

"Officers are aware and monitoring the situation - but currently the landowners have been advised that this is a civil matter and they will need to arrange for removal of the caravans."

The Derbyshire Times has contacted Sainsbury's for a comment.

