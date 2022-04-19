Travellers on illegal encampment near Chesterfield set to be evicted

Caravans arrived at The Avenue, Wingerworth, on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 13.

Pictures showed more than half-a-dozen caravans in a car park close to a number of new housing developments off the A61.

A spokesperson for North East Derbyshire District Council said today that the eviction process was underway and promised a clean up of the area would follow.

Travellers have set up camp over Easter in Wingerworth.

He said: “All agencies and partners, including Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner, North East Derbyshire District Council, Derbyshire Constabulary and the land owner (the Land Trust), are progressing action to resolve the situation regarding the encampment at The Avenue at Wingerworth.

“We would like to re-assure residents we are currently in the middle of eviction proceedings and will make the site safe and secure as quickly as possible and the council will be on site to clean up the area of any litter and rubbish following the eviction.

“We will provide a further update tomorrow.

“The Land Trust will then work with local partners to schedule new dates for the postponed activities.”

A number of events for the Easter weekend were cancelled after this was advised by the Land Trust.