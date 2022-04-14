Travellers set up camp close to new housing estates near Chesterfield

Caravans are believed to have arrived at The Avenue, Wingerworth, yesterday afternoon.

Pictures show more than half-a-dozen caravans in a car park close to a number of new homes developments off the A61.

Geoff Lord, president of Wingerworth Junior Sports Association, whose ground is on The Avenue, said: “The group arrived late afternoon yesterday as one of our teams finished training.

"They are on the public car park but we have suspended any training/matches on nearby pitches to avoid any potential conflict.”

North East Derbyshire district councillor Ross Shipman said on Twitter: “I have been in touch with the Land Trust to inform them of the illegal encampment on the car park at The Avenue Washland, Wingerworth.

“They will now begin the process of removing it.”

Travellers have arrived on land off The Avenue, Wingerworth.