Developers apply to build 15 holiday lodges on former Chesterfield tip next to travellers’ sites
An application has been made to build a holiday site with 15 lodges on an empty plot of land in Chesterfield.
Developers have applied to Chesterfield Borough Council for permission to create a holiday site on Mayfields, Hady Lane, Chesterfield.
The vacant land, which was formerly part of the Hady Lane landfill site, would consist of 15 lodges if permission was granted.
The lodges would be adjacent to two travellers’ sites, and according to the application, there is no need for new vehicular or pedestrian access to be created to the plot of land from Hady Lane.
30 parking spaces will be introduced as part of the developments, and it is hoped the site would create six jobs - five of which would be part-time.