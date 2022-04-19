Police appeal after staff member assaulted during attempted theft at Derbyshire jewellery shop

The incident took place on Saturday, April 9 at around 11.30am, and saw a man attempt to steal a gold chain from a jewellery shop on Alfreton’s High Street.
As the man attempted to leave, he assaulted a member of staff at the shop.
Police have now released this photo of a man they want to speak to, as he was in the area at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information about his identity is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*201855:
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the online contact form
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.