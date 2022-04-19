Police appeal after staff member assaulted during attempted theft at Derbyshire jewellery shop

The incident took place on Saturday, April 9 at around 11.30am, and saw a man attempt to steal a gold chain from a jewellery shop on Alfreton’s High Street.

As the man attempted to leave, he assaulted a member of staff at the shop.

Police have now released this photo of a man they want to speak to, as he was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police are encouraging anyone who can help identify this man to come forward.

Anyone with any information about his identity is asked to contact Derbyshire Police using any of the below methods, including reference 22*201855:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101