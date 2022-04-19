Chesterfield campaigners protest over Rwanda deportation plans

There were a number of speakers at Saturday’s event, held in Rykneld Square, all of them expressing anger at the idea that people escaping war and persecution would be forced onto planes, with a one way ticket to a country with a poor record in protecting human rights.

Campaigners said that all the major refugee organisations, including the United Nations and many church leaders have criticised the plan.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is among those who has hit out at government plans, saying that they are ‘ungodly’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Campaigners gathered in Chesterfield

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield protestors said: “The plan has been labelled 'inhumane', expensive and will be open to challenge in the courts. It is a real threat to the lives of vulnerable people.”