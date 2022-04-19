Chesterfield campaigners protest over Rwanda deportation plans

Stand up to Racism supporters gathered in Chesterfield to protest about the Government’s proposal to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:42 am
Updated Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 9:46 am

There were a number of speakers at Saturday’s event, held in Rykneld Square, all of them expressing anger at the idea that people escaping war and persecution would be forced onto planes, with a one way ticket to a country with a poor record in protecting human rights.

Campaigners said that all the major refugee organisations, including the United Nations and many church leaders have criticised the plan.

The Archbishop of Canterbury is among those who has hit out at government plans, saying that they are ‘ungodly’

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Campaigners gathered in Chesterfield

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield protestors said: “The plan has been labelled 'inhumane', expensive and will be open to challenge in the courts. It is a real threat to the lives of vulnerable people.”

Campaigners have pledged to oppose the plan in the coming weeks.

Read More

Read More
Evening Chesterfield foodbank opens to cater for working people struggling with ...
GovernmentRwandaRacismChesterfield