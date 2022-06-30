Trams are back in action at Derbyshire visitor attraction

The museum will be open to summer visitors on Saturday, July 2, and trams will be running on the Classic Motorcycle Day on July 3.

Trams have been at a standstill since May 18 when an inspection team from the Office of Rail and Road found two traction poles which hold up the overhead line in the depot area had become corroded and were deemed to be a safety risk.

As a result the tram depots, main exhibition hall and children’s soft play area were cordoned off.

Mike Galer, Phillip Terry, Graeme Wigglesworth, Trevor Stocker and Glenn Oakes, left to right.

New traction poles were kindly donated by NET operator, Nottingham Trams Limited.

Graeme Wigglesworth, engineering manager at Crich Tramway Village, said: “This important safety work had to be carried out before we could permit access to the affected areas to safeguard the public, our staff and volunteers. We are extremely grateful to Nottingham Trams Limited for their support and are pleased to say that the work has been carried out efficiently by Pod-Trak Ltd. The overhead line is now in good working order.”

Dr Mike Galer, general manager, Crich Tramway Village said: “I am delighted that we are able to re-open again with all facilities. I am grateful to all the volunteers and staff at Crich who worked tirelessly to resolve the issues and to do so much more while we were closed.

“As a thank you to Nottingham Trams Limited, we will be offering NET staff free admission to Crich Tramway Village for the rest of this season. We are also offering discounted rates to residents living within five miles of Crich for the month of July.”