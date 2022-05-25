Train disaster scene filmed at Derbyshire quarry features in first Mission Impossible 7 trailer

Titled Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the film sees Hollywood star Tom Cruise reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, a special agent of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF).

The first trailer gives a glimpse into just some of the jaw-dropping stunts thats fans have come to expect from the franchise – including a chase atop a moving, luxury Orient Express type train.

In the preview, viewers see numerous fights both inside and on top of carriages before the speeding locomotive is captured as it careers off a broken bridge and starts to plummet to the ground.

And it is the end of this action-packed scene that was filmed in Derbyshire last August.

A railway line and partial bridge structure were created on field above Stoney Middleton for the shot, with footage taken on the day of filming showing the train as it drops off the end of the track and into the former Darlton Quarry.

Speaking at the time Peak District photographer Villager Jim, who captured the unforgettable moment, said: “I waited five months for this. What an amazing day.”

Derbyshire photographer Villager Jim captured the dramatic moment the train went over the edge.

Fans say the epic scene appears to be a call back to the series' original movie which debuted in 1996 and saw Hunt, Cruise’s iconic character, fighting on top of a bullet train.

Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One is set to be released in cinemas on July 14, 2023, with the second instalment scheduled for June 28, 2024.