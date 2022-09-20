Touching postbox topper tribute to the Queen appears in Chesterfield

The postbox, on Moorland View Road, Walton, has been given a woolen makeover, featuring the Queen surrounded by angels.

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Easter earlier in the year, as well as Remembrance Day, Christmas and Halloween.

The touching woolen tribute to the late Queen

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.