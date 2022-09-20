News you can trust since 1855
Touching postbox topper tribute to the Queen appears in Chesterfield

A touching postbox topper tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II has appeared in Chesterfield.

By Phil Bramley
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:01 am

The postbox, on Moorland View Road, Walton, has been given a woolen makeover, featuring the Queen surrounded by angels.

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Easter earlier in the year, as well as Remembrance Day, Christmas and Halloween.

The touching woolen tribute to the late Queen

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.

A number of royal postbpx toppers were also created and installed across Chesterfield earlier this year to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

They showed different aspects of Her Majesty's life and the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

QueenElizabeth IIChesterfield