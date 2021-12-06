Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Christmas
Letter-writers in Chesterfield can enjoy an added Christmas treat this month, after yarn-bombers gave a post box a festive make-over.
The post box on Moorland View Road, Walton, was given a festive woolen covering, in the lead up to Christmas, showing Santa getting stuck after perhaps one too many mince pies!
The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Easter earlier in the year, as well as Remembrance Day and Halloween.
Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.
The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.
