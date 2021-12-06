Chesterfield post box yarn-bombed for Christmas

The post box on Moorland View Road, Walton, was given a festive woolen covering, in the lead up to Christmas, showing Santa getting stuck after perhaps one too many mince pies!

The same Walton postbox, which is located near to Walton Evangelical Church, was also yarn-bombed and decorated for Easter earlier in the year, as well as Remembrance Day and Halloween.

MORE TO READ: Derbyshire on snow alert – official warning sounded

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festive post box

Yarn bombing is a type or street art that employs colourful displays of knitted or crocheted yarn or fibre rather than paint or chalk.

The practice is believed to have originated in the U.S. with Texas knitters trying to find a creative way to use their leftover and unfinished knitting projects, but it has since spread worldwide.