Derbyshire's royal commentator gives personal account after travelling to London to see Queen lying in state

James had a front row view of the Royal family. Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Peter Phillips walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen was someone who I had admired and respected all my life.

When the plans were announced for the lying in state following Her Majesty’s death, I knew at once I had to be there.

I travelled down to London on the first train on Wednesday morning arriving in London at 7am.

I made my way straight to the Mall ready to see Her Majesty’s coffin leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm.

I met a friend there and we managed to get a spot at the front of the barriers which had been erected. In the hours that followed we shared our memories of the events we have attended and the times we had seen the Queen over the years. Waiting is a feature of attending royal events and it was a pleasant way to pass the time.

As the procession left Buckingham Palace, the mood changed completely – from good-natured chatter to complete silence. The only sound was the gun salutes paying tribute to Her Majesty.

Seeing the Queen leave the palace for the last time was emotional. Having seen her process down the Mall over the years at different events including the annual ceremony of Trooping the Colour in honour of her official birthday, it was strange to think this would be the final time.

The King with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. They were followed by the Queen’s grandsons, Peter Phillips, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Following this, I hot-footed it to join the queue to see the Queen lying in state at Westminster Hall. Already it was approximately four miles long – past Shakespeare’s Globe and outside Southwark Cathedral.

The wait was around eight hours. People of all ages were there for one reason: to honour and pay tribute to their Queen. For nearly all of them, she was the only monarch they had ever known.

Luckily, the weather was fine as we all waited patiently. As we entered Westminster Hall, as in the Mall, the mood changed completely: from the good-natured chatter, a hush descended.

Waiting to descend the steps in Westminster Hall were reminders of the Queen’s reign: brass plaques commemorating her visits to address sessions of parliament including at her Silver Jubilee in 1977, Golden Jubilee in 2002 and Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

Members of the royal family took part in a historic procession that brought the Queen's body from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where it will lie in state until her funeral on Monday, September 19.

It was then that I saw a glimpse of the catafalque. The Queen’s coffin was draped in the royal standard. On top, the Imperial State Crown had been joined by the orb and the sceptre.

Having seen these transported ahead of the Queen to Westminster for the State Opening of Parliament, it was a reminder of happier times. I walked slowly up to the coffin, bowed and said a silent prayer to wish Her Majesty God speed into the next life. Many people were in tears and I was dewy-eyed myself.