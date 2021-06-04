Toddler dies in Derbyshire tragedy

Emergency services attended Nottingham Road, Somercotes, on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports that a 23-month-old boy had been found unresponsive in a paddling pool.

He was taken to Royal Derby Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medics.

Our thoughts are with the toddler's family at this sad time.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times.

“Officers are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances around the incident on behalf of the coroner.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident.

They said: “We received a call at 1.23pm on June 2 to a commercial address in Somercotes.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance.

“The air ambulance was also in attendance.

"One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital via double-crewed ambulance.”