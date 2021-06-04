Toddler dies in Derbyshire tragedy

A toddler has tragically died after being found unresponsive in a paddling pool in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:51 am

Emergency services attended Nottingham Road, Somercotes, on Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports that a 23-month-old boy had been found unresponsive in a paddling pool.

He was taken to Royal Derby Hospital but was sadly pronounced dead despite the best efforts of medics.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this most difficult of times.

“Officers are continuing their enquiries into the circumstances around the incident on behalf of the coroner.”

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to the incident.

They said: “We received a call at 1.23pm on June 2 to a commercial address in Somercotes.

“The caller reported a medical emergency.

“We sent two paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance.

“The air ambulance was also in attendance.

"One patient was taken to Royal Derby Hospital via double-crewed ambulance.”

